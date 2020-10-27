Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 27, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater Country register 14 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday as the state set another new one-day record for new cases reported with 387. The previous record was 381 set last Friday. Sweetwater Country registered 14 new cases Monday. More information here.

Five of the deaths were Big Horn County residents. The others were from Laramie, Platte, Albany, and Lincoln counties. All nine were listed as older adults. Governor Mark Gordon has allocated remaining federal CARES Act funding to help Wyoming businesses and nonprofits with ongoing COVID-19 related losses and expenses. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon continued to caution that Wyoming’s revenue picture remains deeply concerning after the release of a report from the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group. The October CREG forecast, released Monday, showed a General Fund shortfall of $451.1 million and a school funding shortfall of more than $300 million. The report also stated the state’s revenue collections had experienced a significant decline.

Yesterday Wyoming Cowboy football placekicker John Hoyland was honored as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the week. More information here .

was honored as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the week. . Green River residents who did not get their garbage picked up Monday on their normal schedule are asked to leave their containers curbside for delayed pickup starting today. Wyoming Waste Systems had to cancel Monday’s Green River residential pickup schedule due to Sunday’s snow conditions.

Latest Obituaries:

David Allen Bott – Details

Jan Alan Rushing – Details

Veron E. Shaw – Details

George A. Whittecar – Details

