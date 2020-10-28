Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

With Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health, the state’s total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 went over 10,000 . Tuesday’s new statewide total was 252, with Sweetwater County recording nine new cases. More information here.

. Tuesday’s new statewide total was 252, with Sweetwater County recording nine new cases. Statewide hospitalizations increased Tuesday slightly, with 105 COVID-19 patients reported . Wyoming Medical Center in Casper leads 27 patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is next with 21. Tuesday’s WDH report showed no hospitalizations in Sweetwater County.

. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper leads 27 patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is next with 21. Tuesday’s WDH report showed no hospitalizations in Sweetwater County. It’s the last few days of the Rock Springs and Green River Police Department’s Faith in Blue Food Drive. Both departments have teamed with the local faith community to collect non-perishable food items this month for distribution at area food banks. Food items can still be dropped off at both the Rock Springs and Green River police department building between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this Friday.

Advertisement

Tuesday, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced they are now certified in COVID-19 Awareness. More information here .

in COVID-19 Awareness. . The Wyoming Cowboy football team will have their season-opening game Friday evening against Hawai’i . At present, only 7,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium for each home game, with face coverings required to be worn for all attending. A clear bag policy will also be in effect for fans to bring items into the stadium. More information here .

. At present, only 7,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium for each home game, with face coverings required to be worn for all attending. A clear bag policy will also be in effect for fans to bring items into the stadium. . The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that chronic wasting disease, known as CWD, has been identified in three new Wyoming deer hunt areas. They are Deer Hunt Area 142 north of Big Piney, Area 117 southwest of Cody, and Area 96 in Sweetwater County. All three areas were confirmed CWD positive through hunter-harvested deer with lymph node samples submitted to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department earlier this month. Wyoming Game and Fish is asking all hunters to collect lymph node samples from both deer and elk.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Nicholas Franklin Philip Tabler – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted