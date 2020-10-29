Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County recorded one of its largest one-day totals for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday . According to the Wyoming Department of Health report, 19 new cases were listed in the county yesterday. Wyoming’s total new case number jumped by another 253 Wednesday. More information here .

. According to the Wyoming Department of Health report, 19 new cases were listed in the county yesterday. Wyoming’s total new case number jumped by another 253 Wednesday. . Wyoming’s COVID-19 hospitalization number stayed somewhat steady Wednesday, with 104 patients listed . None were listed in Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center tops the hospitalized patient list with 27. Yesterday, the Wyoming Medical Center stated they would no longer allow visitors to their hospitals and clinics to create a safe and secure environment for their patients and healthcare workers.

. None were listed in Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center tops the hospitalized patient list with 27. Yesterday, the Wyoming Medical Center stated they would no longer allow visitors to their hospitals and clinics to create a safe and secure environment for their patients and healthcare workers. Tonight, the Rock Springs High School Theatre troupe will open their annual haunted house at the school. The event will run nightly through Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. More information here.

With five days remaining before the November 3 general election , at least 69 million Americans have already voted in national news. Experts say that is about 40% of the expected vote. As of Monday, over 101,000 early votes had been received by election officials in Wyoming. In Texas, 87% of its overall vote total from 2016 has already been received. Wyo4New will feature local election coverage via its Facebook page.

, at least 69 million Americans have already voted in national news. Experts say that is about 40% of the expected vote. As of Monday, over 101,000 early votes had been received by election officials in Wyoming. In Texas, 87% of its overall vote total from 2016 has already been received. Wyo4New will feature local election coverage via its Facebook page. Tonight at 6, the Wyo4News Facebook page will feature a rebroadcast of its Candidate Forum featuring Ryan Green and Larry Hickerson, candidates for the Rock Springs City Council Ward 3 seat.

the will feature a rebroadcast of its Candidate Forum featuring Ryan Green and Larry Hickerson, candidates for the Rock Springs City Council Ward 3 seat. Tonight the Rock Springs Lady Tigers will be hosting the 4A Northwest Quadrant Tournament today at Tiger Arena. Green River will travel to Evanston. See the schedule for other area teams here.

Latest Obituaries:

James Jim Angelo – Details

Rodger Almus Weidner – Details

Links to National and International News:

