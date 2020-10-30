Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Another 301 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state by the Wyoming Department of Health Thursday. Sweetwater County had 14 of those new cases. More information here .

in Rock Springs reported that nine student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, with a total of 13 positive student cases. . Statewide hospitalizations rose to a record high 109 Thursday ; none were reported in Sweetwater County. . Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had the most COVID-19 related patients with 27. Cheyenne’s Regional Medical Center was a close second with 26 patients.

Congratulations are going out to Bi-Rite in Downtown Rock Springs and the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River for their winning decorations for the Paint the Town Paint contest put on by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Regional Cancer Center. More information and photos.

for their winning decorations for the Paint the Town Paint contest put on by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Regional Cancer Center. More information and photos. In area high school volleyball from Thursday, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers won the Northwest Quadrant Tournament at Tiger area with a 3-0 win over Riverton and 3-0 win over Casper Natrona. More information and other area scores .

at Tiger area with a 3-0 win over Riverton and 3-0 win over Casper Natrona. . Lots of area high school playoff football is happening today. In Class 4A Rock Springs will travel to Sheridan in the opening round of the 4A playoffs. Top-seeded and undefeated Farson-Eden will host H.E.M in a quarter-final 6-Man contest at 1 p.m. And in Class 2-A play, Lyman will host Big Horn, and Mountain View is home against Wheatland, with both games kicking off at 1 p.m. Lovell will travel to Upton-Sundance for an evening contest.

In Class 4A Rock Springs will travel to Sheridan in the opening round of the 4A playoffs. Top-seeded and undefeated Farson-Eden will host H.E.M in a quarter-final 6-Man contest at 1 p.m. And in Class 2-A play, Lyman will host Big Horn, and Mountain View is home against Wheatland, with both games kicking off at 1 p.m. Lovell will travel to Upton-Sundance for an evening contest. Tonight, the Wyoming Cowboys will play their home opener against Hawai’i. The Pokes enter the game 0-1 while the Rainbow Warriors are 1-0. Game time is 7:45 and will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Yesterday, UW announced that it had extended Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl’s contract by one year to 2024.

Latest Obituaries:

