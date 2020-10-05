Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Another 131 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health Sunday. In all, 19 counties reported at least one new case with Albany County’s 28 topping the county list. Sweetwater County had just two new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday. More information here .

On Saturday, Sweetwater School District Number One confirmed three news positive COVID-19 cases in the District. One staff member at Overland Elementary, one student at Black Butte High School, and one student at Northpark Elementary. A total of six staff members and 10 students from various schools in District #1 were in quarantine as of Saturday.

Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing today at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol Building. The Governor will discuss several topics and will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. The briefing will be streamed live the Wyo4News Facebook page and televised statewide on local PBS stations and the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

The Mullen Fire now stands at 147,127 acres as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Containment is now listed at 14%, with just over 1,100 personnel working on station. More information here .

Yesterday was the kick-off of Fire Prevention Week. Fire officials encourage homeowners to check their smoke detectors. More information here .

Fire officials encourage homeowners to check their smoke detectors. . Another good day Sunday for former Wyoming Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Allen threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns as the Bills improved to 4-0 with a 30-23 win at Las Vegas. Former Poke and Casper native Logan Wilson did not play in Cincinnati’s 33-25 win over Jacksonville. Wilson sat out the game due to concussion protocols. Wilson’s former teammate at Wyoming, Andrew Wingard, recorded 10 tackles in that game for Jacksonville.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

