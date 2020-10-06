Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Just three Wyoming counties didn’t report new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County recorded three new cases Monday, the entire state recorded 114. More information here.
- In a Monday afternoon COVID-19 related media briefing, Governor Gordon stated that based on the current number of COVID-19 cases, he feels the state is “trending backwards.” More information here.
- Tonight, the Rock Springs City Council is expected to accept and approve a contract with William H. Smith and Associates, Inc. for the $303,000 Bitter Creek Restoration Project. See other agenda items here. The Green River City Council is also meeting tonight. More information here.
- The Mullen Fire grew by another 4,600 acres Monday. Over 1,100 firefighters are fighting the blaze in Wyoming and Colorado. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboy football team has returned to the practice field minus all freshman players. Late last week 11 freshman football players tested positive for the COVID-19. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Centers are now operating on their winter hours schedules. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Maxine Bowles – Details