Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County recorded three new cases Monday, the entire state recorded 114. . In a Monday afternoon COVID-19 related media briefing, Governor Gordon stated that based on the current number of COVID-19 cases, he feels the state is “trending backwards.” More information here .

Tonight, the Rock Springs City Council is expected to accept and approve a contract with William H. Smith and Associates, Inc. for the $303,000 Bitter Creek Restoration Project. See other agenda items here. The Green River City Council is also meeting tonight. More information here.

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Centers are now operating on their winter hours schedules. More information here.

Maxine Bowles – Details

