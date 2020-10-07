Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Vice-Presidential Debate will take place tonight in Salt Lake City. Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat challenger California Senator Kamala Harris will meet at 7 p.m. Mountain time in their only debate before the November election. Additional safeguards have been implemented for tonight's debate including a plexiglass barrier near Vice President Pence and the candidate's podiums being 12 feet apart.

Sweetwater County reported eight of Wyoming's 91 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Last night Sweetwater County School District #1 reported on a ParentSquare post that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Sage Elementary school in Rock Springs. More information here .

The Rock Springs City Council approved a contract to William H. Smith Associates, Inc. for the Bitter Creek Restoration Project. The council vote was seven-to-one in favor of the resolution with Mayor Tim Kaumo being the only no vote. More information here.

It's day three of Green River High School's Homecoming week. Today is "80s Day" with students encouraged to sport their big hair or mullets, waist-high jeans, neon colors, and denim jackets. A homecoming parade is also scheduled to take place later today. Last night, Brogan Yost and Lauren Jensen were crowned the Wolves Homecoming King and Queen .

The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest increased in size Tuesday. As of 9:50 last night, the fire size was listed at 161,151 acres, around 9,400 more acres than Monday's report. More information here .

Sweetwater County Public Health will be holding their last Drive-Thru Flu Clinic today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information here.

