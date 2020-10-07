Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Vice-Presidential Debate will take place tonight in Salt Lake City. Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat challenger California Senator Kamala Harris will meet at 7 p.m. Mountain time in their only debate before the November election. Additional safeguards have been implemented for tonight’s debate including a plexiglass barrier near Vice President Pence and the candidate’s podiums being 12 feet apart.
- Sweetwater County reported eight of Wyoming’s 91 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Last night Sweetwater County School District #1 reported on a ParentSquare post that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Sage Elementary school in Rock Springs. More information here.
- The Rock Springs City Council approved a contract to William H. Smith Associates, Inc. for the Bitter Creek Restoration Project. The council vote was seven-to-one in favor of the resolution with Mayor Tim Kaumo being the only no vote. More information here.
- It’s day three of Green River High School’s Homecoming week. Today is “80s Day” with students encouraged to sport their big hair or mullets, waist-high jeans, neon colors, and denim jackets. A homecoming parade is also scheduled to take place later today. Last night, Brogan Yost and Lauren Jensen were crowned the Wolves Homecoming King and Queen.
- The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest increased in size Tuesday. As of 9:50 last night, the fire size was listed at 161,151 acres, around 9,400 more acres than Monday’s report. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Public Health will be holding their last Drive-Thru Flu Clinic today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
