Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 8, 2020

Twenty-one of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday , according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. The two counties with no new cases yesterday were Niobrara and Uinta. More information here.

yesterday, a student Rock Springs Junior High. All families and staff of the affected classrooms were notified. On Wednesday, Wyoming reported 47 people were hospitalized in the state for COVID-19. That is the highest number of coronavirus related hospitalizations in the state since tabulations started on April 7. More information here. Advertisement Today is day four of Green River High School’s Homecoming. Today is “Thunderstruck Day”. Students are encouraged to dress as their favorite musician or wear a rockin’ t-shirt. Tonight at 6 p.m., Green River will host Riverton in volleyball. In other area volleyball today, Rock Springs will be at Jackson, and Farson-Eden will host Cokeville.

Students are encouraged to dress as their favorite musician or wear a rockin’ t-shirt. Tonight at 6 p.m., Green River will host Riverton in volleyball. In other area volleyball today, Rock Springs will be at Jackson, and Farson-Eden will host Cokeville. The Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest grew by another 5,500 acres Wednesday according to a report filed around 10:30 p.m. More information here .

according to a report filed around 10:30 p.m. . Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl was asked about the quarterback battle going on between sophomore Sean Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams. He said the plan right now is to play both. More information here. Advertisement

