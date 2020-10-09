Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

Wyoming set a record for the most new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday when the Wyoming Department of Health listed 165 new cases of the virus. The previous record was 162 set on September 27. More information here .

of the virus. The previous record was 162 set on September 27. . Thursday night, Sweetwater School District #1 received confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases, one teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary and one student at Rock Springs High School. More information here .

received confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases, one teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary and one student at Rock Springs High School. . Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is directing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to replenish and reinforce two programs that provide benefits to employers and job seekers. More information here.

Advertisement

Today is “Fight Song Friday” at Green River High School as the Wolves celebrate homecoming. Tonight, Green River will host Powell in football. The game time is 5:00 p.m. It is also Senior Night for football and cheer with pregame ceremonies beginning at 4:25 p.m. The Homecoming Royalty will be presented at half-time of the football game. Check out today’s high school sports schedule and Thursday night results here.

Tonight, Green River will host Powell in football. The game time is 5:00 p.m. It is also Senior Night for football and cheer with pregame ceremonies beginning at 4:25 p.m. The Homecoming Royalty will be presented at half-time of the football game. According to a recent post on the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Facebook page, Impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of fatal vehicle crashes within Wyoming. Currently, 32 of the 102 vehicle fatalities on Wyoming roadways involve alcohol and/or drugs. More information here.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted