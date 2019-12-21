Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Check out Friday’s area high school basketball and wrestling results, plus today hgih school sports schedule. More information here.
- The Downtown Rock Springs Broadway Theater will once again host a special Christmas showing of “The Polar Express.” Today’s showing will be at 2 p.m. and is hosted by Bruce and Carla Pivic of Infinity Power and Controls, WyoRadio, and Wyo4News. More information here.
- Four respiratory therapists at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently received extra certification. More information here.
- If you looking for a furry, cuddly Christmas gift, the Green River Animal Shelter will be having a Feline Adoption Event today and Sunday. According to the City of Green River Facebook page, the Green River shelter is full of kittens and cats. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboys will play just their second true road contest of the season today as they head to Front Range foe Denver for a 1 p.m. start in Magness Arena. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Hunter Jeremy Sewell. Details here.
Denise Laura Dolenc. Details here.
Russell “Russ” Allen Crow. Details here.
David Glen Corhn. Details here.
Jeronimo “Jerry” Torres Sr. Details here.