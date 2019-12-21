Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Check out Friday’s area high school basketball and wrestling results, plus today hgih school sports schedule. More information here.

The Downtown Rock Springs Broadway Theater will once again host a special Christmas showing of “The Polar Express.” Today’s showing will be at 2 p.m. and is hosted by Bruce and Carla Pivic of Infinity Power and Controls, WyoRadio, and Wyo4News. More information here.

Four respiratory therapists at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently received extra certification. More information here.

If you looking for a furry, cuddly Christmas gift, the Green River Animal Shelter will be having a Feline Adoption Event today and Sunday. According to the City of Green River Facebook page, the Green River shelter is full of kittens and cats. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys will play just their second true road contest of the season today as they head to Front Range foe Denver for a 1 p.m. start in Magness Arena. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Hunter Jeremy Sewell. Details here.

Denise Laura Dolenc. Details here.

Russell “Russ” Allen Crow. Details here.

David Glen Corhn. Details here.

Jeronimo “Jerry” Torres Sr. Details here.

