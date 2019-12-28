Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The loss of the old Washington Elementary School building — renamed Washington Square in its later years — is a loss the City of Green River can’t as yet measure. A fire gutted the old building Thursday night. The Green River Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Library System’s Outreach Program is focused on providing library materials and information to the Sweetwater County’s senior population and is working to promote the program. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys will play their first game in a week Saturday afternoon by hosting Nebraska Wesleyan. The basketball game will close out Wyoming’s non-conference schedule. It will also mark the first meeting between the two schools. More information here.

Wyoming is last among states when it comes to bicycle and pedestrian friendliness, a recent ranking by a nationwide group found. The League of American Bicyclists gave the state a D- in infrastructure and funding, a D+ for policies and programs, C- for both education and planning and a C+ for legislation and enforcement. More information here.

Obituaries:

Floyd James Martinez. Details here.

