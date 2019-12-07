Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. This day we remember all those who lost their lives on that “date which will live in infamy.” During this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, all U.S. and state flags are to be flown at half mast.

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team saw their season come to an end Friday night with a loss to Weber State in the NIVC post-season tournament. More informtaion here.

Wyoming Cowboy wrestling is competing in the Cliff Ken Las Vegas Invite. Check out the first day results.

Western Wyoming Beverages’ Third Annual “Cans for Cans” Packing Out Hunger event will take place today, Dec. 7 in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

At its Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved a Community Development Readiness grant for the City of Rock Springs in the amount of $2,917,701 for phase I rehabilitation of the First Security Bank building located at 502 South Main Street in Rock Springs. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Library has a new exhibit of paintings by Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule’ on display through Jan. 30, 2020. More information here.

The holiday season can be a difficult time for families that struggle financially, so Harrison Elementary School in Green River is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter by helping local families in need. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways. More information here.

On Friday, Bishop Steven Biegler of the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne issued a statement opposing the proposed for-profit Immigration Detention Center in Evanston. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team continues Mountain West play hosting New Mexico at 2 p.m. today More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Anthony James “AJ” Dean Radcliff. Details here.

