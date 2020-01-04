Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls face Colorado State today in Border War basketball games. The Cowboys will travel to Ft. Collins for a late morning contest while the Cowgirls stay in Laramie and host the Rams. More information here.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will host the 2020 “Music for Vets” event at the Green River Pavilion starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. More information here.

The Rock Springs Library at 400 C Street will be closed on Jan. 10-11 to move the library collection in preparation for the addition of a Children’s Discovery Center. More information here.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is among 10 oncology practices nationwide to receive a three-year grant from the American Society of Clinical Oncology that targets improvement in the delivery of cancer care in under-served populations. More information here.

The Great DuBois performance scheduled for Jan. 8 at The Broadway Theater has been cancelled. More information here.

Thayne Wildlife Biologist Gary Fralick, along with area game wardens, recently completed the annual post-hunt season deer survey for the northern half of the Wyoming Range mule deer herd that winters near LaBarge. The results are promising. More information here.

A $1 million gift from the Ellis Family Foundation, doubled to $2 million by the state matching funds program, will create the F.E. “Tut” and V. Diane Ellis President’s Endowed Scholarship, supporting the best and brightest Wyoming students seeking engineering degrees at UW. More information here.

Obituaries:

Teofilo ‘Tuffy’ Romero. Details here.

