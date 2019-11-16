Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County Civil Deputy Attorney John Joseph DeLeon received a public censure from the Wyoming Supreme Court for violating the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Troy Archuleta has offered his letter of resignation from the board, and his fellow trustees will begin the search for his replacement. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s new President, Dr. Kim Dale, will meet with community members from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in room 3650B on Western’s Rock Springs campus. More information here.

In an undefeated 2A state championship battle, Mountain View (11-0) pulled off the perfect record, defeating Buffalo (11-1) 24-14 Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. This is the second time in three years that Mountain View has won the 2A state championship game. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will receive a $14.5 million federal grant from the U.S Department of Transportation for a wildlife crossing project north of La Barge in southwest Wyoming. More information here.

The National Park Service seeks public comment on a proposal to install indoor Wi-Fi networks and associated equipment throughout Yellowstone National Park’s developed areas for the benefit of park visitors and employees. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys (1-2) host Pac-12 foe Oregon State (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the third-straight season the two teams have met. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team (2-1, 0-0 MW) will continue the 2019-20 season when they host Pac-12 member Colorado at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. The Cowgirls will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted