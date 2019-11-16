Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County Civil Deputy Attorney John Joseph DeLeon received a public censure from the Wyoming Supreme Court for violating the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Troy Archuleta has offered his letter of resignation from the board, and his fellow trustees will begin the search for his replacement. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College’s new President, Dr. Kim Dale, will meet with community members from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in room 3650B on Western’s Rock Springs campus. More information here.
- In an undefeated 2A state championship battle, Mountain View (11-0) pulled off the perfect record, defeating Buffalo (11-1) 24-14 Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. This is the second time in three years that Mountain View has won the 2A state championship game. More information here.
- The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will receive a $14.5 million federal grant from the U.S Department of Transportation for a wildlife crossing project north of La Barge in southwest Wyoming. More information here.
- The National Park Service seeks public comment on a proposal to install indoor Wi-Fi networks and associated equipment throughout Yellowstone National Park’s developed areas for the benefit of park visitors and employees. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboys (1-2) host Pac-12 foe Oregon State (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the third-straight season the two teams have met. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team (2-1, 0-0 MW) will continue the 2019-20 season when they host Pac-12 member Colorado at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. The Cowgirls will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season. More information here.
Latest Obituaries: