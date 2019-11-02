Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

It was 1994 when Cowboys Against Cancer hosted its first benefit and banquet. Now celebrating its 25th year, Cowboys Against Cancer continues its mission to help cancer patients and their families by assisting with travel and other expenses. The annual banquet and benefit is today, Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Garrett Wayne Maheu, 29, was formally charged during an initial appearance in Sweetwater County Circuit Court on 10 different criminal counts related to an alleged crime spree leading up to the Oct. 1 pursuit with local law enforcement. More information here.

A record-setting donation of diapers, baby wipes, formula, and baby food was received by the Food Bank of Sweetwater County on Friday. More information here.

This summer, Wyoming Game and Fish biologists continued their joint effort with the Idaho Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit to capture and mark Wyoming burrowing owls. More information here.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper received minor injuries after her vehicle was struck by a commercial truck on Oct. 31. More information here.

Each day from Nov. 4 to Dec. 20, Plaid Pete, the spunky little reindeer, will visit several downtown businesses and post a photo of his shenanigans on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page. More information here.

The Hokanson family recently donated $500 to the Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund. The money donated to this fund will help pay for the Kristen Riley Green Room upon the completion of Actors’ Mission blackbox theater on South Main Street in Rock Springs. More information here.

The White Mountain Library will be hosting the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Orientation, a National Guard program, at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. More information here.

The Cowgirl swimming and diving teams will be back in the pool today against the New Mexico State Aggies. The diving is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. MT followed by the swimming events at noon at the New Mexico State swimming and diving complex in Las Cruces. More information here.

Before the Mountain West Cross Country Championships, Wyoming head coach Scott Dahlberg said he wanted to see improvement from last year by both his teams. His squads responded, as the Cowboys’ third-place finish with 75 points is their best-ever finish at the MW Championships, while the Cowgirls’ sixth-place finish with 170 points is a two-spot jump from last season. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Marty Joe Metz. Details here.

Richard “Rick” A. Maes. Details here.

Shannon Liska. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted