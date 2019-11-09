Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- After the Wyoming High School Activities Association tallied the vote Tuesday, it was official: Girls softball is now a state high school sanctioned sport. More information here.
- Two chief executives at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have been appointed to state boards. More information here.
- A group of local students applied and were granted non-traditional scholarships to cover some of the costs related to their involvement on the RSHS Cheer Team. These scholarships came from Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment fund. More information here.
- According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, an Arctic cold front will bring icy roads to northeast, central and eastern Wyoming, Sunday into early Monday.
- The application period for the University of Wyoming’s Energy Summer Institute is now open. The Energy Summer Institute, scheduled July 12-17, 2020, is a six-day academic camp designed to ignite students’ imaginations and focus their interest on the energy sector, including career opportunities. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Lillian Leskovec Zancanella. Details here.
Vincent E. Kennis. Details here.