Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

0
5

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • After the Wyoming High School Activities Association tallied the vote Tuesday, it was official: Girls softball is now a state high school sanctioned sport. More information here.

 

  • Two chief executives at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have been appointed to state boards. More information here.

 

  • A group of local students applied and were granted non-traditional scholarships  to cover some of the costs related to their involvement on the RSHS Cheer Team. These  scholarships came from Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment fund. More information here.

 

  • According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, an Arctic cold front will bring icy roads to northeast, central and eastern Wyoming, Sunday into early Monday.

 

  • The application period for the University of Wyoming’s Energy Summer Institute is now open. The Energy Summer Institute, scheduled July 12-17, 2020, is a six-day academic camp designed to ignite students’ imaginations and focus their interest on the energy sector, including career opportunities. More information here.

 

Latest Obituaries:

Lillian Leskovec Zancanella. Details here.

Vincent E. Kennis. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR