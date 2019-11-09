Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

After the Wyoming High School Activities Association tallied the vote Tuesday, it was official: Girls softball is now a state high school sanctioned sport. More information here.

Two chief executives at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have been appointed to state boards. More information here.

A group of local students applied and were granted non-traditional scholarships to cover some of the costs related to their involvement on the RSHS Cheer Team. These scholarships came from Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment fund. More information here.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, an Arctic cold front will bring icy roads to northeast, central and eastern Wyoming, Sunday into early Monday.

The application period for the University of Wyoming’s Energy Summer Institute is now open. The Energy Summer Institute, scheduled July 12-17, 2020, is a six-day academic camp designed to ignite students’ imaginations and focus their interest on the energy sector, including career opportunities. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Lillian Leskovec Zancanella. Details here.

Vincent E. Kennis. Details here.

