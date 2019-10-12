Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, October 12, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo announced on Oct. 3 the city was successful in acquiring $3.8 million in Abandoned Mine Lands funding from the State Loan and Investment Board in Cheyenne, for Phase I of the Bitter Creek Reconstruction Project. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College is looking to sell off its Aspen Mountain Hall property which includes the current residence hall and 3.92 acres of land. Brokerage firm proposals will be opened in November, and it is anticipate a decision will be made by the trustees no later than January. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny from Walmart on Sept. 30. More information here.

Dr. Alma Killpack today announced that K-Pack Pharmacy will open it first location in Green River in January of 2020. K-Pack Pharmacy will be a retail pharmacy with an emphasis on complete patient care. More information here.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, ExxonMobil representative Annabelle Johnson donated $2,300 to the Rock Springs High School Energy Academy. The Academy uses the donation for student projects and activities throughout the year. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Anastasia Raine Dimick. Details here.

James Vernon “Vern” Petersen. Details here.

Monica Marie Salazar. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted