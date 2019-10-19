Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, October 19, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- A new student organization on the Western Wyoming Community College campus is working to change perceptions people may have when it comes to conservative political ideas. Turning Points USA is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government. More information here.
- The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has organized a rapid response effort to aid Rock Springs workers who have been displaced through layoffs by Halliburton, according to a DWS press release. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College and Downtown Rock Springs will host Jose Antonio Vargas on campus and in the community on Oct. 25 and 26. Vargas is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated producer. More information here.
- The Wyoming Public Service Commission — in concert with five equivalent bodies from other states — last month asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to accelerate an inquiry that could subsidize coal plants in the name of electrical grid reliability. More information here.
- University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Friday that safeties coach Willie Mack Garza is suspended indefinitely from the UW football team. The suspension is effective immediately. More information here.
- Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief energy adviser Randall Luthi is the keynote speaker at the annual Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies conference Friday, Oct. 25 at the University of Wyoming. More information here.
- Nearly 40 students, parents, and their school teachers attended a field trip to the WGFD Green River Region Office to learn more about how the Kokanee salmon in the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir complete their life cycle and how they are part of the food web or food chain in nature. More information here.
