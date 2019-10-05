Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office advises that the water system at the Fontenelle Creek Campground was winterized on Oct. 1 and will be out of service for the cold weather season. and will be out of service for the cold weather season. More information here

Two men and one juvenile were arrested Sept. 25 following a high-speed chase in Rock Springs, according to a Rock Springs Police Department press release Friday. More information here.

University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Friday that senior cornerback Antonio Hull left the Cowboy team for personal reasons. More information here.

An adventure and conservation film detailing the 85-mile-long migration path of a Wyoming mule deer doe and the University of Wyoming biologist who studied her has been selected to premiere at the Banff Mountain Film Festival in Alberta, Canada, Nov. 3. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Forrest Quinn Foster. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted