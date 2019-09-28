Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Saturday, September 28, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Sweetwater County Commission will hear a proposal Tuesday from Sweetwater Event Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd asking the county to sponsor a little over $24 million in complex upgrades, to be funded by the specific purpose tax. More information here.

Rock Springs High School is gearing up for 2019 Homecoming activities starting Monday and wrapping up with the big football game against the Campbell County Camels on Oct. 4 and the dance on Oct. 5. More information here.

Inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm, a minimum security corrections facility in Riverton, set up a greenhouse at the Honor Farm in June. They are exclusively growing about 40,000 seedlings of various types of sagebrush for the Abandoned Mine Lands Native Plants Project through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the Bureau of Land Management. More information here.

A legislative committee last week advanced a bill that would reduce benefits to small electricity generators — such as homeowners with rooftop solar panels — who also use the electrical grid, a move one critic said would kill the solar-power industry in Wyoming. More information here.

University of Wyoming Libraries will host its second annual Open Education Symposium Thursday, Oct. 3. The symposium brings together educators, librarians, instructional designers, administrators and students from across the region to talk about increased access to education and textbook affordability. More information here.

It was a thrilling Thursday night for the Wyoming volleyball team as the Cowgirls rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat UNLV in five sets. Set scores were 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20 and 15-8. More information here.

