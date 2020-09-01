Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s total new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 was just 19 Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The new cases were divided up over 11 of the state’s counties, including Sweetwater County. More information here.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Council will be in regular sessions at seven tonight at their respective City Halls. See each Council’s agendas here.

In area high school sports today, Rock Springs will travel to Green River today in boys and girls high school tennis. Matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. In area high school volleyball, Farson-Eden will be at Big Piney this evening at 6 p.m.

The City of Green River’s Public Works Department will be shutting off the water to 14 homes today on the north side of Green River due to water line work being done on North Third West. The Department says the water outage is scheduled for most of the day.

Latest Obituaries:

Kevin Jon Hanson – Details

