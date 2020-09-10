Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 10, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday, the City of Green River announced the Evers Park gazebo is closed after it suffered roof damage. The Riverview Cemetery will remain closed after several tall pine trees were toppled by the strong winds. Crews will be working at the Cemetery for the next several days. Green River city officials remind residents not to pile up limbs on the streets and that limbs from private property are the responsibility of the landowners.

Sweetwater County registered a couple of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which also increased its active cases count. The state registered 37 new cases yesterday. More information here.

Yesterday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon spoke about the possibility of updating public health orders to accommodate athletic competition for indoor contact sports. He also pointed out why public health orders have remained strict. More information here.

The Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone Park is still active and continues to burn despite two days of colder, wetter weather. More information here.

According to a Wednesday Facebook post, the final Main Street Market of the season will take place today in downtown Rock Springs. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on South Main Street.

The latest WyoPreps.com high school football polls are out. Check out how area teams fared in this week’s voting. More information here.

Tonight’s high school volleyball play will have Green River at Rock Springs. The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

