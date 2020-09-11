Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • Today is 9/11. It is the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.  A Memorial Service will be held at the Rotary Flagpole at the corner of Dewar Drive and Gateway Drive at noon. More information here.

 

  • The City of Green River has a reminder for those cleaning up and putting downed trees and tree limbs at the Rodeo Grounds. More information here.

 

  • With Thursday’s report of three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. More information here

 

  • The Lady Tigers defeated Green River last night in volleyball. Plus, a lot of area high school football and other sports to take place today. Check out the schedule here.

 

  • The University of Wyoming is awaiting results of its bridge testing of on-campus employees and students this week. While the results of the bridge testing could change the picture, UW leaders are moving toward a resumption of the university’s phased fall return plan on Tuesday, Sept. 15. More information here.

 

Latest Obituaries:

Avery Charles Beaver – Details

Dorthy Catherine Bennett – Details

LaDana Dona – Details

