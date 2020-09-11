Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 11, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is 9/11. It is the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. A Memorial Service will be held at the Rotary Flagpole at the corner of Dewar Drive and Gateway Drive at noon. More information here.

The City of Green River has a reminder for those cleaning up and putting downed trees and tree limbs at the Rodeo Grounds. More information here.

With Thursday’s report of three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, Sweetwater County went over the 300 mark in total cases reported since March. More information here.

The Lady Tigers defeated Green River last night in volleyball. Plus, a lot of area high school football and other sports to take place today. Check out the schedule here.

The University of Wyoming is awaiting results of its bridge testing of on-campus employees and students this week. While the results of the bridge testing could change the picture, UW leaders are moving toward a resumption of the university’s phased fall return plan on Tuesday, Sept. 15. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Avery Charles Beaver – Details

Dorthy Catherine Bennett – Details

LaDana Dona – Details

