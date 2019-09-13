Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming’s first case of vaping-associated lung illness has been confirmed in a Uinta County resident. The young adult was hospitalized with severe lung disease. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information regarding a buck pronghorn antelope that was illegally shot and left to waste near Farson on the morning of Sunday, September 8. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon has sent a letter to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees encouraging an inclusive and thoughtful search process for the next University of Wyoming President. More information here.
- Thursday night the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Green River 3-0 in high school volleyball. View today’s high school sports schedule here.
- U.S. Senator Mike Enzi encourages you to head to Evanston on September 21 to attend the Inventors Conference. More information here on this free event.
Latest Obituaries:
William “Bill” Dean Olmsted – Details