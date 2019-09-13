Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming’s first case of vaping-associated lung illness has been confirmed in a Uinta County resident. The young adult was hospitalized with severe lung disease. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information regarding a buck pronghorn antelope that was illegally shot and left to waste near Farson on the morning of Sunday, September 8. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon has sent a letter to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees encouraging an inclusive and thoughtful search process for the next University of Wyoming President. More information here.

Thursday night the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Green River 3-0 in high school volleyball. View today’s high school sports schedule here.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi encourages you to head to Evanston on September 21 to attend the Inventors Conference. More information here on this free event.

