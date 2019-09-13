Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 13, 2019

10

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming’s first case of vaping-associated lung illness has been confirmed in a Uinta County resident. The young adult was hospitalized with severe lung disease. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information regarding a buck pronghorn antelope that was illegally shot and left to waste near Farson on the morning of Sunday, September 8. More information here.

 

  • Governor Mark Gordon has sent a letter to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees encouraging an inclusive and thoughtful search process for the next University of Wyoming President. More information here.

 

  • Thursday night the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Green River 3-0 in high school volleyball. View today’s high school sports schedule here.

 

 

Latest Obituaries:

William “Bill” Dean OlmstedDetails

Links to National and International News:

