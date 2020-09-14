Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 14, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County’s total number of COVID-19 cases has dropped according to the Sunday report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Albany County led the state in the latest WDH new case report. More information here.

A Wyoming National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and crew have been sent to Northern California to help battle wildfires in that state. Plus an update on Yellowstone’s Lone Star fire. More information here.

Casper native and former Wyoming Cowboy Logan Wilson played in his first NFL game Sunday. Playing linebacker for the Cincinnati, Wilson recorded three solo tackles in the Bengals 16-13 loss to San Diego. Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen enjoyed his first NFL 300 yard passing game to lead Buffalo to a 27-17 win over the New York Jets. Allen threw for 312 yards with two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 57 yards and added one rushing touchdown.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has a Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Sweetwater, Sublette, and Uinta counties today from noon to 9 p.m. High temperatures are expected in the 70s to near 80, very low humidity, and wind gusts possible in some areas to 25 mph. This Red Flag Warning is also in effect in Fremont and Lincoln counties as well as Yellowstone National Park.

The Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Education will be meeting tonight. Public comments to the board must be submitted tonight by 4 p.m. For more information and links to the agenda and public comments, click here.

Latest Obituaries:

