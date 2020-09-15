Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County once again saw its total case count of COVID-19 drop with Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Yesterday’s WDH report showed a total of 47 new lab-confirmed cases statewide with Lincoln and Sweetwater counties’ total case counts, each dropping by one. More information here .

The University of Wyoming will be restarting their in-person classes today after pausing their fall restart plan back on September 2 due to an excess of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the UW community. The school will be entering Phase 2 of the three-phase plan. Phase 2 includes face to face classes for part of the student population. As of last Friday, UW was reporting 66 active cases of COVID-19 with 119 students and staff members under a 30-day quarantine.

The cleanup of Green River is continuing following last week's snow and wind storm. Yesterday the Green River Green Belt reopened. The Riverview Cemetery cleanup is also continuing with volunteer clean-up days scheduled for September 30 – October 1.

The Green River City and Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in regular session at 7 p.m. More information and agenda links here.

Grand Teton National Park showed an increase in visits compared to last August. This year's number was the second-highest on record for the month of August. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs is going to be installing permanent asphalt paving at the City's RV dump stations beginning today through Friday or Saturday. More information here.

Former Wyoming Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen, now of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, has had one of his dreams come true. He now has is own breakfast cereal. The red and blue frosted Josh's Jaq (Jack) cereal went on sale last Sunday at Buffalo area Wegman's supermarkets. Part of the proceeds from the limited-edition cereal will benefit a local children's hospital in Buffalo.

He now has is own breakfast cereal. The red and blue frosted Josh’s Jaq (Jack) cereal went on sale last Sunday at Buffalo area Wegman’s supermarkets. Part of the proceeds from the limited-edition cereal will benefit a local children’s hospital in Buffalo. In area sports, Rock Springs will host Evanston tonight in volleyball. The conference match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

