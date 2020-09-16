Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

At last night’s Green River City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust issued a local disaster/state of emergency for the City of Green River after hurricane-force winds and heavy snow destroyed many trees. More information and the proclamation here .

for the City of Green River after hurricane-force winds and heavy snow destroyed many trees. . Wyo4News will be hosting another Candidate Forum today at 5 p.m. This Candidate Forum will feature the four candidates running for Sweetwater County Commissioner. More information here .

This Candidate Forum will feature the four candidates running for Sweetwater County Commissioner. . Sweetwater County had another no new COVID-19 case day on Tuesday. As a whole, Wyoming recorded another 39 cases spread out over 13 counties. More information here.

Advertisement

In area high school volleyball last night, Rock Springs got their fourth victory of the season with a hard-fought 3-2 Senior Night win over Evanston. Up next for the Lady Tigers will be a Saturday home match against Cheyenne South.

Senior Night win over Evanston. Up next for the Lady Tigers will be a Saturday home match against Cheyenne South. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s Public Health Orders are extended through September 30. One change did occur. More information here .

are extended through September 30. One change did occur. . The 115th National Western Stock Show in Denver has been postponed one year to January 2022. According to media reports out of Denver, Western Stock Show officials said the postponement is due to the event not being able to comply with current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. The 16-day event draws in excess of 700,000 people, many from Wyoming.

Advertisement

The upcoming “Always a Cowboy” running event in Laramie has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. The annual event features races of various distances while honoring eight University of Wyoming cross country student-athletes who died in a traffic accident on September 16, 2001.

Latest Obituaries:

Lois M. McCall – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted