Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 17, 2019

Two adults, one male and one female, were killed and two juveniles were seriously injured in a shooting incident in Cheyenne late Monday afternoon. More information here.

Jack Wright’s Tribute to Neil Diamond will take place at the Broadway Theater this coming Saturday at 7 p.m. Backed by the Heartlight Showband, Wright will present a 24-song show including Neil Diamond favorites, “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Hello Again,” “Play Me,” “Song Sung Blue,” “I Am I Said,” and “Coming to America.” More information here.

“Hearts of Glass,” JenTen Productions‘ award-winning new documentary statewide tour will be in Rock Springs this Wednesday, Sept. 18. The showing is 6-9 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.

Red Cross of Wyoming is coordinating with Sublette County Unified Fire to install free smoke alarms for the residents of Sublette County. The event is part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. More information here.

A multiphase project to create new, modern student housing for University of Wyoming students has taken a major step forward with action by the UW Board of Trustees last Thursday. More information here.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum and Community Fine Arts Center are celebrating Smithsonian magazine’s 16th annual Museum Day on Sept. 21, 2019. More information here.

