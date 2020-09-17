Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming recorded its highest one-day total of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Sweetwater County was one of only eight counties not to report a new case. More information here .

There is still no updated information on a shooting incident in Cheyenne that took place early Tuesday morning in Cheyenne. Yesterday, Cheyenne police confirmed only that multiple people were shot during an incident that occurred at a convenience store in northeast Cheyenne. A police spokesperson gave no further details concerning injuries to those shot or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the BLM responded to a brush fire in Rock Springs near Stassinos Ranch Road and Yellowstone Road. More information here.

The Converse County School District #1 has canceled Douglas High School’s Friday night football game against Powell due to recent positive testing cases of COVID-19 at the high school and intermediate school. More information here .

at the high school and intermediate school. . The new WyoPreps.com high school football rankings are out. More information here.

In area sports today, Rock Springs will be at Green River in girls swimming and diving. The dual meet is scheduled for 4 p.m. In area volleyball, Lyman will be at Kemmerer and Pinedale travels to Mountain View.

Latest Obituaries:

Lorena Leora Dow – Details

