Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 17, 2020

Local News:
- Wyoming recorded its highest one-day total of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Sweetwater County was one of only eight counties not to report a new case. More information here.
- There is still no updated information on a shooting incident in Cheyenne that took place early Tuesday morning in Cheyenne. Yesterday, Cheyenne police confirmed only that multiple people were shot during an incident that occurred at a convenience store in northeast Cheyenne. A police spokesperson gave no further details concerning injuries to those shot or if anyone has been taken into custody.
- Early Wednesday afternoon, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the BLM responded to a brush fire in Rock Springs near Stassinos Ranch Road and Yellowstone Road. More information here.
- The Converse County School District #1 has canceled Douglas High School’s Friday night football game against Powell due to recent positive testing cases of COVID-19 at the high school and intermediate school. More information here.
- The new WyoPreps.com high school football rankings are out. More information here.
- In area sports today, Rock Springs will be at Green River in girls swimming and diving. The dual meet is scheduled for 4 p.m. In area volleyball, Lyman will be at Kemmerer and Pinedale travels to Mountain View.
Latest Obituaries:
Lorena Leora Dow – Details