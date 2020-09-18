Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

For the first time this week, Sweetwater County registered new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Yesterday was another big day for statewide new cases in addition to three related deaths. More information here .

. . Lots of area high school football and other sports happening today. Check out the results from Thursday play and today’s schedule here.

Latest Obituaries:

Margaret “Maggie” Brandner – Details

Links to National and International News:

