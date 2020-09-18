Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- For the first time this week, Sweetwater County registered new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Yesterday was another big day for statewide new cases in addition to three related deaths. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has directed UW President Ed Seidel and his administration to develop a $42.3 million biennial budget reduction plan for the Board to consider at its meeting in November. More information here.
- According to a recent University of Wyoming survey of state residents, just over 62% they always or ofter do wear a face-covering out in public. More information here.
- The Green River Police Department has recently ticket drivers for passing school buses that have deployed their flashing red lights. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Fire Department’s Wildland Engine-463 has joined in the efforts to control the historic fires in Oregon. More information here.
- Lots of area high school football and other sports happening today. Check out the results from Thursday play and today’s schedule here.
Latest Obituaries:
Margaret “Maggie” Brandner – Details