Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 19, 2019

Homecoming activities continue today at Green River High School. Today is Tiara Thursday where students can come to school as their favorite superhero or princess. Tonight is Movie Night at the high school football practice field. Also, the Green River Lady Wolves volleyball team will host Mountain View at 7:00 p.m.

The Rock Springs Library on C Street is embarking on a transformation that will provide new educational experiences for the children. The C Streets library has joined forces with the City of Rock Springs, private businesses, and volunteers to launch a Children’s Discovery Center in the lower level of the building. More information here.

The first performance of the Community Fine Arts Center’s season is The Rice Brothers in concert at the Rock Springs High School Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets are available at the CFAC and at the performance. More information here.

Mayor Tim Kaumo proclaimed Sept. 23-29 as My Life Awareness Week. The week will finish with the first Wyoming My Fest from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Bunning Park. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division invites residents to help set potential priorities for its state health improvement plan (SHIP) by joining one of an upcoming series of meetings. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday decided to pursue a lease revenue bond to pay for two new buildings near the Justice Center. The commissioners made the decision following information provided to them by County Treasurer Robb Slaughter. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is conducting a Hunter Education Internet Field Day from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Green River Region Game and Fish office, 351 Astle Avenue in Green River. More information here.

The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll is out and so are the Rock Springs Tigers. After dropping last Friday night’s game to 36-29 to Cheyenne Central, the Indians take over the number five position from the Tigers in this week’s 4A poll. More information here.

