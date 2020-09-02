Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 2, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Most of Sweetwater County will be under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. today. Warmer temperature, coupled with low humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening, will up the area’s fire danger. Local weather forecast here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department released information yesterday on two vehicle/student pedestrian accidents that took place at Rock Springs High School. More information here.
- Just 19 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Tuesday, none in Sweetwater County. Unfortunately, Wyoming’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 jumped by four Tuesday.More information here.
- Off-campus gatherings involving UW students have resulted in new positive cases of COVID-19 infection and caused many other students to be quarantined. The new cases weren’t enough to trigger a pause to UW’s phased fall return plan, but university leaders warn that could be the case in the coming days. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Tigers remain at #6 in the latest WyoPreps 4A Coaches and Media Football Poll. Wolves show in the 3A Poll while Mountain View on top in Class 2A. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Anthony “Tony” M. Angelovic- Details
Stephanie C. Sorensen – Details
John Vasquez – Details