Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 2, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Most of Sweetwater County will be under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 p.m. today. Warmer temperature, coupled with low humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening, will up the area’s fire danger. Local weather forecast here.

The Rock Springs Police Department released information yesterday on two vehicle/student pedestrian accidents that took place at Rock Springs High School. More information here.

Just 19 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming Tuesday, none in Sweetwater County. Unfortunately, Wyoming’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 jumped by four Tuesday.More information here.

Off-campus gatherings involving UW students have resulted in new positive cases of COVID-19 infection and caused many other students to be quarantined. The new cases weren’t enough to trigger a pause to UW’s phased fall return plan, but university leaders warn that could be the case in the coming days. More information here.

The Rock Springs Tigers remain at #6 in the latest WyoPreps 4A Coaches and Media Football Poll. Wolves show in the 3A Poll while Mountain View on top in Class 2A. More information here.

