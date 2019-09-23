Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 20, 2019, Monday

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Register for ice skating lessons begins today at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. You can register for participants age four and up in person or over the phone. More information here.

On Saturday, the Green River boys and girls tennis teams finished second at the South Regional Tennis Tournaments in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Central won both events. Rock Springs girls finished fourth with the Tiger boys eighth. More information here.

Girls in grades kindergarten through 12 and their parents/guardians interested in Girl Scouts are invited to the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs on Tuesday. Girl Scout officials will be at the library at 2935 Sweetwater Drive, between 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. More information here.

The Green River Lady Wolves won their own invitational swim meet Saturday at Green River High School. Eight teams competed in the event. More information here.

