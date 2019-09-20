Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 20, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Green River High School’s Homecoming activities continue today. The homecoming parade will take place at 4:00 p.m. The parade will leave the high school parking lot, head north on Hitching Post to Shoshone and conclude at Wolves Stadium. Tonight’s homecoming game will start at 7:00 p.m. with the Wolves hosting Torrington.

Western Wyoming Community College will host Hero Appreciation Days today and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Area residents are invited to attend the free event which takes place at the school. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming raised $8.3 million in its September 17 through 18, quarterly oil and gas lease sale. According to the BLM web site, the agency received bids on 175 parcels totaling about 264,000 acres. More information here.

A lot of area highs school football happening today and tonight, plus many sports activities. Check today’s schedule here.

Everyone is invited to the dedication of the Diamondville Fish Pond on Saturday, Sept. 21. Festivities begin at 11 .am., and refreshments will be served after the dedication. More information here.

E-bikes are now allowed everywhere traditional bicycles are allowed in Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Glacier. E-bikes are also allowed on the pathways of the National Elk Refuge that connect to Grand Teton National Park. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents its season opener, “A Grand Night for Singing.” Performances are in Western’s Theatre Oct. 3, 4, 5, with curtain time at 7:30 p.m. More information here.

A new AARP Public Policy Institute report, released Thursday, shows that retail prices for a combined set of 754 widely used brand name, generic, and specialty prescription drugs increased by an average of 4.2% in 2017, well above the general inflation rate of 2.1% for the same period. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted