Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

On Sunday, Sweetwater County School District #1 announced they had been notified of their first confirmed case of COVID-19 . A student at Head Start has tested positive. More information here .

A student at Head Start has tested positive. . The Wyoming Department of Health website reported another 85 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state . Sweetwater County reported just one. More information here .

. Sweetwater County reported just one. . Congratulations to the Green River boys tennis team and their head coach Phil Harder. On Saturday, the Wolves won the 4A South Regional Tennis Tournament, and Harder was named Coach of the Year. More information here.

Advertisement

The Mullen Fire caused the evacuation of the Keystone area in Albany County . The fire is listed at nearly 14,000 with 2% containment. More information here .

. The fire is listed at nearly 14,000 with 2% containment. . The Green River Police Department, along with other emergency services, will be conducting school emergency drills beginning this week in District #2 schools. More information here.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted