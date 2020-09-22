Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

No COVID-19 cases Monday for Sweetwater County , but the state’s total increased by 65. Once again, Albany County led the state in new cases. More information here .

, but the state’s total increased by 65. Once again, Albany County led the state in new cases. . As of last evening, the Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southeast Wyoming , continued to grow. One hundred firefighters were reported to be on location. More information here .

, continued to grow. One hundred firefighters were reported to be on location. . The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant decrease in enrollment of out-of-state freshmen at the University of Wyoming this fall. But, overall enrollment is only slightly down. More information here.

On Monday, the Mountain West and Atlantic 10 Conference announced they have mutually agreed to postpone the leagues’ men’s challenge basketball series. The games will be made up next season. More information here.

the leagues’ men’s challenge basketball series. The games will be made up next season. Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative awarded a total of $50,000 to 14 entities across the state through its first-ever grant cycle. More information here.

to 14 entities across the state through its first-ever grant cycle. The latest two Wyoming highway fatalities involved vehicle collisions with wildlife on the roadway. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Jackie Ann Blem – Details

Gayle L. Webb – Details

