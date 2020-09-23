Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health again showed no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater Count y. But neighboring Sublette County led the state in Tuesday’s new reported cases. More information here .

y. But neighboring Sublette County led the state in Tuesday’s new reported cases. . The Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, has now grown to 14,653 acres as of Tuesday evening’s report. Yellowstone reports a new lightning cause fire is being monitored. More information here .

to 14,653 acres as of Tuesday evening’s report. Yellowstone reports a new lightning cause fire is being monitored. . A fourth and fifth-grade teacher in Natrona County School District #1, was named Wyoming’s 2021 Teacher of the Year Tuesday. More information here.

Advertisement

Things were shaking yesterday near Wright, Wyoming, in Campbell County. Around noon Tuesday, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake occurred. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was nine miles west of Wright. Reports stated no damage was recorded with very few residents feeling any effects.

Around noon Tuesday, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake occurred. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was nine miles west of Wright. Reports stated no damage was recorded with very few residents feeling any effects. According to Money.com, Cheyenne, Wyoming is the 36th Best Place to Live in the United States. More information here.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

J. Kenneth Kennedy – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted