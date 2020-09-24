Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming set a one-day record high for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health website , 138 new cases were reported yesterday spread out over 17 counties. Sweetwater County was one of the counties reporting new cases. More information here .

The Mullen Fire, burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, increased in size Wednesday to 17,763 acres. Last evening's report lists containment at just two percent. The number of firefighters on station has grown to 290. More information here.

Yesterday, the YWCA of Sweetwater County announced they had received a grant award of $25,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundations local Rock Springs Board. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will be holding a COVID-19 related media briefing today at 3:30 p.m. That briefing will be shown live on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

today at 3:30 p.m. That briefing will be shown live on the Wyo4News Facebook page. The Wyoming State High School tennis tournament starts up today in Gillette. The tournament will last until Saturday. Players for Green River and Rock Springs will be competing for individual and team honors. More information here.

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns and the Mountain View Buffalos held on to their number one rankings in this week’s WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll. Rock Springs received votes in the 4A poll. More information here.

