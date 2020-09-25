Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 25, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Health Department report showed the state recorded it second-highest one-day total with 120 new cases COVID-19 Thursday. Sweetwater County was one of 17 counties reporting new cases. More information here .

Yesterday, Sweetwater County School District #1 announced that they had not canceled any future festivities within the schools such as the upcoming Rock Springs High School Homecoming bonfire, dance, and parade. District #1 stated they were waiting for the next set of State orders to be issued and then plan accordingly.

The City of Green River is asking for volunteers to help with the final cleanup of the Riverview Cemetery. The large branches and trees have been removed, but help is needed in picking up small debris. Volunteers are asked to bring their own rakes, but no chainsaws. Cleanup evenings are scheduled for this coming Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 5:30 but volunteers are also welcomed to assist earlier in the day.

The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest has now grown to just over 19,500 acres with containment still at two percent. More information here.

Play began in Gillette Thursday at the Wyoming State Tennis Tournament. Check out individual and team results here.

A lot of high school football and other sports taking place today and Saturday. Check out the schedule here.

Latest Obituaries:

Charles Donald McCormick – Details

Chris Frandsen – Details

Links to National and International News:

