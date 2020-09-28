Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 28, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sunday morning’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed a record high 162 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. All but three Wyoming counties reported new cases of the virus. Sweetwater County’s number grew by three. More information here .

On Sunday, it was reported a student at Rock Springs High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student is the second positive case in the school district – the first one coming from Head Start last week. More information here.

The Mullen Fire had grown to a reported 77,950 acres with containment still listed at two percent. The fire is burning in the southeastern part of the state in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. More information here.

The Ice Arena at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will open today . Public skating, rentals, and other services will be provided. More information here .

Casper native Logan Wilson recorded his first NFL interception yesterday in Cincinnati's 23-23 tie against the Eagles in Philadelphia. See the video here.

Congratulations to Green River tennis players Braxton Cordova and Zack Friel on winning the #2 Doubles State Championship at this past weekend's State Tennis Tournament in Casper. The Green River boys finished fifth in the team competition with Rock Springs tied for 11th. The Green River girls finished up in fourth place in their state championship bid. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

