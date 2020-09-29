Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

After Sunday’s record high 162 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, Monday’s statewide total fell to 117 , one of those new cases was in Sweetwater County. More information here .

Starting today, Sweetwater County School District #1 will be implementing some changes in the time and meal pick up process for those age 18 and under who are not students of District #1. Families will pick up breakfast and lunch meals at Rock Springs High School from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. each day school is in session. Children do not need to be present for meals to be picked up by parents or guardians. Those picking up meals are asked to park on the east side of Rock Springs High School near the three-stall garage and to wear a face covering.

The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest had grown to 80,279 acres. The percentage of containment, which had been stated as two percent in previous reports, was now listed at zero percent. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a directive from the White House, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be returned to full-staff at sunset today. Flags locally and across the nation have been at half-staff since the announced death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a directive from the White House, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be returned to full-staff at sunset today. Flags locally and across the nation have been at half-staff since the announced death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.

The Wyoming Cowboys practiced yesterday in half pads for the first time since beginning fall practice last Friday. Wyoming is preparing for its first game of the year on October 24. More information here.

The City of Green River is looking for volunteers to help in this evening's cleanup of Riverview Cemetery. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Mary Katheryn Salas – Details

