Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire in the Currant Creek Watershed Area northwest of Little Mountain and south of Rock Springs had burned more than 380 acres. More information here.

 

  • The Pedro Mountain fire in Carbon County has now grown to 20,830 acres burned, but containment has improved to 37% as of late Sunday night.  More information here. 

 

  • The Saddle Butte subdivision in Jackson, Wyoming remained evacuated Monday night due to a wildfire that started Sunday afternoon.  The cause of the fire, mylar balloons that became entangled in power lines which caused an electric arc. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Cowgirls won their first match of the season Monday night in Laramie with a 3-0 win over LIU.   More information here. 

 

  • Wyoming Cowboy football player Alijah Halliburton has been named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Halliburton recorded 17 tackles and recovered a fumble in Wyoming’s 37-31 upset over Missouri Saturday.

 

  • The Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams will meet this afternoon in Green River to make-up a match that was rained out last Thursday.

 

Latest Obituaries:

 

