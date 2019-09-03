Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire in the Currant Creek Watershed Area northwest of Little Mountain and south of Rock Springs had burned more than 380 acres. More information here.
- The Pedro Mountain fire in Carbon County has now grown to 20,830 acres burned, but containment has improved to 37% as of late Sunday night. More information here.
- The Saddle Butte subdivision in Jackson, Wyoming remained evacuated Monday night due to a wildfire that started Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire, mylar balloons that became entangled in power lines which caused an electric arc. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls won their first match of the season Monday night in Laramie with a 3-0 win over LIU. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy football player Alijah Halliburton has been named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Halliburton recorded 17 tackles and recovered a fumble in Wyoming’s 37-31 upset over Missouri Saturday.
- The Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams will meet this afternoon in Green River to make-up a match that was rained out last Thursday.
