Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire in the Currant Creek Watershed Area northwest of Little Mountain and south of Rock Springs had burned more than 380 acres. More information here.

The Pedro Mountain fire in Carbon County has now grown to 20,830 acres burned, but containment has improved to 37% as of late Sunday night. More information here.

The Saddle Butte subdivision in Jackson, Wyoming remained evacuated Monday night due to a wildfire that started Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire, mylar balloons that became entangled in power lines which caused an electric arc. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls won their first match of the season Monday night in Laramie with a 3-0 win over LIU. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy football player Alijah Halliburton has been named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Halliburton recorded 17 tackles and recovered a fumble in Wyoming’s 37-31 upset over Missouri Saturday.

The Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams will meet this afternoon in Green River to make-up a match that was rained out last Thursday.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted