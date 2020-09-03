Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- For the third straight day, statewide recoveries of COVID-19 outnumbered new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Sweetwater County reported just one new case of the virus Wednesday. More information here.
- Wednesday evening, the University of Wyoming (UW) announced it had paused its phased fall return plan for five days to more fully assess the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among the UW community. More information here.
- Beginning today, breakfast and lunch will be free for all Sweetwater County District #1 students. According to a Wednesday ParentSquare post from District #1, the free student meals will be available seven days a week. More information here.
- The second to last Rock Springs Main Street Market will take tonight on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. The Main Street Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.
- The Green River Wolves golf team will be hosting the Green River Invitation Golf Tournament starting today. The two-day tournament will take place at the Rolling Hills Golf Course. Golfers from Green River, Rock Springs, and other area high school golfers will play today and Friday.
Latest Obituaries: