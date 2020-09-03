Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

For the third straight day, statewide recoveries of COVID-19 outnumbered new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Sweetwater County reported just one new case of the virus Wednesday. More information here.

Wednesday evening, the University of Wyoming (UW) announced it had paused its phased fall return plan for five days to more fully assess the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among the UW community. More information here.

Beginning today, breakfast and lunch will be free for all Sweetwater County District #1 students. According to a Wednesday ParentSquare post from District #1, the free student meals will be available seven days a week. More information here.

Advertisement

The second to last Rock Springs Main Street Market will take tonight on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. The Main Street Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Green River Wolves golf team will be hosting the Green River Invitation Golf Tournament starting today. The two-day tournament will take place at the Rolling Hills Golf Course. Golfers from Green River, Rock Springs, and other area high school golfers will play today and Friday.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted