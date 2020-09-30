Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 30, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

The first of three scheduled debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden took place last night in Cleveland. The next debate between the two will take place in Miami on October 15. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden running mate Senator Kamala Harris will meet in their only scheduled debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City.

The next debate between the two will take place in Miami on October 15. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden running mate Senator Kamala Harris will meet in their only scheduled debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City. After the last two days of being in triple digits, the amount of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state slowed Tuesday with 51 new cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Health website. Sweetwater County contributed just two new cases. More information here .

reported by the Wyoming Department of Health website. Sweetwater County contributed just two new cases. . On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon, working with the Wyoming Department of Health, eased COVID-19 related restrictions on the state’s restaurants. The changes to Health Order No. 1 no longer require restaurants to space out seating in booths and increases the permitted number of persons at a table from six to eight. Larger tables are permitted for members of the same household. This increase in the number of persons per table also applies to indoor and outdoor gatherings listed in Order No. 2. The updated health orders reflect WDH data that shows that sit-down dining in restaurants has not significantly contributed to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. The updated health orders will take effect tomorrow, October 1.

Advertisement

The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is now listed at 83,254 acres as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Yesterday, it was reported 29 dwellings and 31 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire. More information here.

as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. Yesterday, it was reported 29 dwellings and 31 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire. The University of Wyoming announced the seating capacity of Cowboy football at War Memorial Stadium will be limited to 7,000 fans for the season opener. The date and opponent have yet to be announced. Due to the limited attendance, tickets will only be available on a single-game basis for the 2020 season. Those tickets will be made available to some football season-ticket holders, football players’ families, and UW students. Once the Mountain West releases the 2020 football schedule, which is set to begin October 24, single-game sale information will be released with a preference given to current season-ticket holders. There will be a limit of four.

for the season opener. The date and opponent have yet to be announced. Due to the limited attendance, tickets will only be available on a single-game basis for the 2020 season. Those tickets will be made available to some football season-ticket holders, football players’ families, and UW students. Once the Mountain West releases the 2020 football schedule, which is set to begin October 24, single-game sale information will be released with a preference given to current season-ticket holders. There will be a limit of four. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips from the public concerning a cow moose that was illegally killed along Highway 414 south of Mountain View. More information here.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Christie L. Clerkin – Details

Donald Munoz – Details

Laura Ann Scheneman –Details

Robin S. Vesco – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted