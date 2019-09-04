Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 4, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The fire reported in the Currant Creek Watershed south of Rock Springs on Monday is currently under control and will be monitored for hot spots throughout the week. More information here.

The Pedro Mountain Fire east of Pathfinder Reservoir and 40 miles north of Rawlins is now listed at 60% contained. More information here.

According to news reports, residents of the Saddle Butte Subdivision in Jackson were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday night. More information here.

Commissioners: Special Purpose Tax Process Starts with Formal Request to Us. The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners offered a piece of advice to the cities, towns and outside entities that wish to have the Special Purpose Tax on the next ballot: starting this process begins with first coming to the commission with a formal request. More information here.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been each September to mark the beginning of the school year. The Sweetwater County Library System is joining in with online challenges and prizes. Learn more here.

Latest Obituaries:

McKenzie Jane “Kenzie” Vaughn (June 12, 2014 – August 30, 2019) Details.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted