Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

No new COVID-19 case reported Thursday in Sweetwater County as for the fourth straight day, the Wyoming Department of Health said more statewide recoveries of COVID-19 than new lab-confirmed cases. More information here.

The Green River Police Department has been receiving reports of yard signs being taken or vandalized. The Green River PD is asking residents to call dispatch if you have had this occur on your property or if you have any information about who is committing these offenses, 307-875-1400.

Yesterday Sweetwater County School District #2 announced starting Tuesday, September 2, they too will continue to offer free breakfast and lunches for all children in the community aged 2-18. More information here.

Advertisement

A lot of area high school Friday football scheduled to take place. Other high school sports are also slated to take place today and Saturday. Schedule here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, along with local law and county law enforcement agencies, will be out patrolling this long Labor Day weekend enforcing traffic laws to ensure motorists safely make it to their Labor Day destinations. Motorists are reminded to be responsible, don’t drink and drive, and make sure all riders in vehicles are using their seatbelts.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted