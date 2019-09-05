Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 5, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Fire updates on the Fishhawk Fire near the east entrance of Yellowstone and the Pedro Mountain Fire. More information here.

The sixth Annual Tiger Town Bash will take place today in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

Wyoming And Louisiana Announce Football Series. The University of Wyoming and the University of Louisiana have agreed to a home-and-home football series. Louisiana will host the first game of the series on Sept. 12, 2020. Wyoming will host the return game on Sept. 26, 2026, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. More information here.

Grand Opening For UW Engineering Education And Research Building Sept. 13. The University of Wyoming will celebrate the grand opening of the new $105 million Engineering Education and Research Building (EERB) at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new facility. More information here.

RS Council Approves Going Forward with Fire Department Master Plan. Rock Springs City Council on Tuesday approved a personal service contract to conduct a Rock Springs Fire Department Master Plan, but the study was not approved with open arms by all council members. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Nancy Jo Raso Eklund – Details

