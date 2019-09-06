Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 6, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

The Pedro Mountain Fire in Carbon County is nearly contained while the Fishhawk Fire near Cody grows. More details here.

Rock Springs Native Joins MHSC Team. Rock Springs native Dr. Alicia Gray is now part of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County team. More information here.

Setzer Waives Right to Speedy Preliminary Hearing. A Green River man charged with attempted first-degree murder waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing Wednesday. More information here.

Lots of area football happening today and tonight. Check out the Friday high school sports calendar. More information here.

BLM Rock Springs to Plant Sagebrush on National Public Lands Day. Each year, The Bureau of Land Management celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor cleanup and improvement projects across the country. More information here.

RSHS Yearbook Club Announces Sale of Old Yearbooks. The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Yearbook Club has announced that they’re selling old RSHS yearbooks to the public. More information here.

WWCC Students Learn About the Community at College Night Out Event. Students from Western Wyoming Community College gathered in Bank Court Wednesday evening to get to know the community as part of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) inaugural event, College Night Out. More information here.

Sweetwater County Search & Rescue Present Neal McCoy in Concert. Sweetwater County Search & Rescue and WyoRadio’s Q96 present country artist Neal McCoy in concert at the Rock Springs High School Theater, Tuesday, September 17 at 7:30 pm. More information here.

Mark Gordon Johnson (August 11, 1950 – September 1, 2019) Details.

Janet Irwrin (May 17, 1933 – September 4, 2019) Details.

