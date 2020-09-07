Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is Labor Day. A reminder that all branches of the Sweetwater County Library System, the Green River Recreation Center, the Rock Springs Civic Center, and the Family Recreation Center are closed today.

Today, Sweetwater County will go from a Red Flag Warning to a Winter Storm Warning in about an hour. Get ready, for a dramatic change in the weather. More information here.

Hanna, Wyoming residents were allowed to return to their homes Sunday as the fire burning near the Carbon County town has grown to 8,000 acres with 20% containment. More information here.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County Sunday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Statewide new case outnumbered recoveries in yesterday’s WDH report. More information here.

Wyoming’s self-response rate to the current 2020 Census stands at 59.8 percent as of Sunday. Sweetwater County, Rock Springs, and Green River all have higher return percentages. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Laura Leann Maestas – Details

