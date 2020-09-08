Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Click here for the latest road conditions from around the state from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

All Western Wyoming Community College classes are on-line only today with all other activities cancels today.

No Star Transportation bus will be running today.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, no updated statewide or Sweetwater County COVID-19 information was provided by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website for Monday, September 7, 2020. As of Sunday’s report, Sweetwater County had 10 active cases of the virus with the state reporting 507.

The University of Wyoming reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend. More information here.

